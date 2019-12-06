Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles with 26 points
Beal scored 26 points (7-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT) in a win over the 76ers on Thursday, adding 10 boards and four assists.
It certainly wasn't the strongest of showings for the Wizards star as Philly's defense stifled him on numerous occasions. Beal has scored 30-plus points 10 times through 20 games this season, and 40-plus points four times, but just couldn't get his shot to fall in this one. Luckily, his 13 free throw attempts helped salvage his night. As the clear first option on this team, the 26-year old has played 38 minutes or more in 12 games so far this year. Concerns exist that Beal could be shut down later in the season when the Wizards are eliminated from playoff contention. If there's any glimmer of hope, it's that those same concerns arose last season, but Beal still saw the most minutes per game of any player in the league, and played all 82 games.
