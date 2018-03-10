Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 16 in Friday's win
Beal scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Pelicans.
After playing 43 minutes in each of the previous two games and at least 30 minutes in 20 straight, Beal got a bit of a reprieve in Friday's blowout. The 24-year-old has been showing signs of fatigue lately, shooting only 40.7 percent from the floor over his last five contests, but he'll continue to shoulder a heavy workload for the Wizards until John Wall (knee) is ready to rejoin him in the backcourt.
