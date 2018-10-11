Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 17 in preseason win
Beal scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and a block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Pistons.
While John Wall was busy exploding for 32 points alongside him, Beal looked to be in midseason form as well, as the duo combined for nearly half of the Wizards' scoring on the night. After playing a full 82-game schedule last season for the first time in his career, the 25-year-old heads into 2018-19 as one of the top fantasy shooting guards in the league.
