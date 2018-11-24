Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 20 points in another loss

Beal produced 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 F), six assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-107 loss to the Raptors.

Beal had at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games, also adding six assists in the loss Friday. There isn't a whole lot to talk about when it comes to Beal and his fantasy production. He is one of the more consistent players but rarely produces a monster stat line. His future is somewhat cloudy at the moment but he should be able to keep doing what he does no matter the outcome.

More News
Our Latest Stories