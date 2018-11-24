Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 20 points in another loss
Beal produced 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 F), six assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-107 loss to the Raptors.
Beal had at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games, also adding six assists in the loss Friday. There isn't a whole lot to talk about when it comes to Beal and his fantasy production. He is one of the more consistent players but rarely produces a monster stat line. His future is somewhat cloudy at the moment but he should be able to keep doing what he does no matter the outcome.
