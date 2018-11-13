Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 21 in win over Magic

Beal scored 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 117-109 win over the Magic.

It's already the 10th time this season (in 13 games) that Beal has struck for 20 or more points, and he hasn't failed to score at least 17 in the remaining three contests. The 25-year-old guard is also providing some surprising value on the defensive end of the court -- his 1.2 blocks per game is by far a career high, putting him on pace to average at least one steal and one block for the first time.