Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 22 in Saturday's win
Beal scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 107-93 win over the Hornets.
With John Wall back in the lineup for the first time since late January, Beal got back to doing what he does best -- filling up the basket from long range. He and Otto Porter were a combined 12-for-18 from beyond the arc with Wall finding them for open looks, but the point guard will get a rest Sunday in Chicago. That could leave Beal facing extra defensive pressure again, and at least for one more game push him back into the funk that saw him go 3-for-18 from three-point range in the three games prior to Wall's return.
