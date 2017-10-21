Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 25 points Friday

Beal provided 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.

Aside from his impressive three blocks, Friday's game was a pretty typical performance for Beal. He posted 23.1 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season. Little doubt remains that he's one of the top fantasy shooting guards in the league.