Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 28 in loss
Beal accumulated 28 points (11-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers.
Beal produced his typical excellent stat-line, although he finished the night with an ugly negative-18 plus-minus. Beal's contributing at a higher rate across the board since John Wall (heel) was lost for the rest of the season. Unless the Wizards find themselves out of playoff contention and decide to rest Beal, he's a good bet to take a leap given he'll be the sole number-one offensive option going forwards.
