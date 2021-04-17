Beal scored 30 points (10-29 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT) and added six assists and four rebounds in Friday's win over the Pelicans.
Beal had a nightmare shooting game from beyond the arc, contributing to the Wizards going 4-of-27 from three as a team. Despite the off night, Beal reached the 30-point mark for the third straight game as the Wizards picked up their third straight victory.
