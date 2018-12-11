Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 30 points in loss Monday

Beal posted 30 points (10-27 FG, 4-9 3 Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 44 minutes Monday against Indiana.

Beal provided a nice, if inefficient statistical line Monday, taking his most shots of the season and reaching 30 points for the fourth time this year. He's averaged 24.7 shot attempts over his past four games with both John Wall (heel) and Otto Porter (knee) banged up, translating his looks into 30 points per game over that span. Beal will take a minor step back when Wall and Porter return, but he's still an excellent fantasy option, putting up 22.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 35 minutes per game on the year.