Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 30 points in win

Beal posted 30 points (11-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 victory over the Nets.

Beal has been one of the most potent offensive players in the league lately. Over the past 15 games, he's averaging 36.7 points on 25.3 shots, plus 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals. The Wizards (21-36) have gone 7-8 over this stretch and are running out of chances to sneak into the playoffs over the Magic, who are sitting in the eighth seed at 26-32.