Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 31 on Brooklyn
Beal finished Wednesday's game against the Nets with 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 40 minutes.
Beal has been on a tear of late, putting up 30-plus points in each of his previous three contests, although the Wizards have gone just 1-2 over that stretch. The 25-year-old guard continues to serve as the main source of offense for Washington, and that's not expected to change going forward.
