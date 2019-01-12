Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 32 Friday

Beal finished with 32 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block across 39 minutes Friday against the Bucks.

Beal eclipsed the 30-point mark for the second-straight game while once against producing in every category. The seventh-year guard has had a fantastic season and shows no signs of slowing down as he's averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over his past five games.