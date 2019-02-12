Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 32 points in loss

Beal totaled 32 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block over 41 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Beal recorded his second straight 30 point game and third in his last four, hitting all 12 of his free throws. Although Beal is scoring at a career-high clip (25.0 points per game), he's also getting teammates involved with a career-high 5.2 assists per game. Over his last three games, Beal has averaged 29.3 points and 9.0 assists.