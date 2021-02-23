Beal had 33 points (12-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in Monday's overtime win over the Lakers.

Beal led the charge as the Wizards clawed back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to knock off one of the defending champions, who were without both Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) and Anthony Davis (calf). In a season-high 44 minutes, Beal topped 30 points for the ninth time in his last 12 games.