Beal went for 33 points (9-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes of Thursday's victory over the Clippers.

Beal has seen his shooting percentage drop in three straight games though his point total has hardly been impacted. He also managed to protect the ball during Thursday's win, committing just one turnover which marked the first time since Feb. 7 he's not turned the ball over multiple times in a game. Over his last three outings, Beal is averaging 34.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals while attempting 11 free throws per game.