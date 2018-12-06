Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 36 in win
Beal totaled 36 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes Wednesday against the Hawks.
Beal flourished with John Wall (personal) out, recording his best scoring output of the season and getting involved with playmaking for his teammates. Beal has scored in double-figures in every game this season, and is averaging a well-rounded 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game.
