Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 42 points in loss

Beal posted 42 points (16-30 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in a loss to the Magic on Tuesday.

After seeming to sprain his ankle in a blowout loss to the Clippers on Sunday, Beal looked no worse for wear in this one as he dropped a blistering 42 points on 53.3 percent from the field. The 26-year old is having another fantastic year, putting up similar value to that of last season, and even producing career-highs in points and assists. As the primary playmaker for this Wizards roster, his impressive number of assists are particularly important, currently sitting at 7.2 per game.

