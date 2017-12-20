Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops team-high 26 points in Tuesday's win

Beal recorded 26 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during a 116-106 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Beal's 26 points marked a team high in the win and his five treys were just one shy of his season-best total. In addition to his scoring, which is usually quite consistent, Beal has also been distributing at a good clip, with at least four assists in five consecutive games.