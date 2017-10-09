Wizards' Bradley Beal: Efficient in Sunday's win
Beal recorded 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 9 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 win over the Cavaliers.
Beal did not play much in Sunday's exhibition game, but he made the most of his time, connecting on two threes and reaching the charity stripe three times. Beal showed his offense prowess is still in tact rolling into the 2017-2018 season.
