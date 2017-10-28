Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ejected after scuffle Friday

Beal was ejected late in the first half of Friday's 120-117 loss to the Warriors after getting into a scuffle with Draymond Green, finishing the game with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 15 minutes.

Those with fantasy shares in Beal in season-long leagues can at least take comfort in knowing he didn't leave the contest early due to an injury, but the commissioner's office may yet hand down additional discipline. The 24-year-old guard had scored at least 20 points in four straight games to begin the season, so expect him to bounce right back in Sunday's road game against the Kings.