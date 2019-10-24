Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ejected from season opener

Beal was ejected from Wednesday's season opener against Dallas, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Beal was ejected towards the end of the fourth quarter Wednesday after receiving back-to-back technical fouls. Considering the ejection happened in the final minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks, it didn't have much of an impact on Beal's final line as the guard finished with 19 points (7-25 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes. Barring any extraordinary punishments, Beal will start in Friday's tilt with the Thunder.