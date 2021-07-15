Beal has entered COVID-19 protocols at Team USA camp and it's unclear when he'll be able to return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Beal scored 17 points in Tuesday's exhibition win over Argentina, but his return-to-play status is now unclear after he landed in the health and safety protocols Wednesday. It's highly unlikely that Beal will be available for either of Team USA's two remaining exhibition games, and his status for the Tokyo Olympics will now depend on whether he is cleared prior to July 24.
