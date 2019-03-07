Wizards' Bradley Beal: Erupts for 30 points

Beal finished with 30 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes Wednesday against Dallas.

Beal maintained his hot streak, as he finished with 30 or more points in three of his previous five contests. He's been extremely efficient from the field over that stretch and is posting averages of 29.4 ppg along with 6.0 rpg and 6.4 apg while shooting 51.4 percent from the field during that brief period of time.