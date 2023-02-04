Beal chipped in 34 points (14-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Friday's 124-116 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Beal's 34 points Friday marked a game-high for either squad. This was Beal's first 30-point game since Dec. 22. The three-time all-star played an efficient game, with just two turnovers and a solid night shooting from the field. His ability to score the rock efficiently gives him top-10 value at shooting guard, for fantasy managers.
