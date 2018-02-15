Wizards' Bradley Beal: Erupts for 36 in Wednesday's win

Beal scored 36 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Knicks.

The Wizards were down by 27 at the half, but Beal's play at both ends of the court in the second half keyed the largest comeback by any team so far this season in the NBA. He heads into the All-Star break averaging 22.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 steals through seven games in February..