Wizards' Bradley Beal: Erupts for 43 in loss

Beal scored a game-high 43 points (15-30 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors.

Once again, the 26-year-old got little help from his teammates as Davis Bertans was the only other Wizard to score more than 11 points on the night. Beal has now dropped at least 34 points in seven straight games, and since returning from a leg injury in January he's averaging an astounding 33.0 points, 5.4 assists, 3.5 boards, 2.6 threes and 0.9 steals over his last 11 contests.