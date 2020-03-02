Wizards' Bradley Beal: Excellent two-way effort in win

Beal posted 34 points (10-24 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, five steals and two rebounds across 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-110 victory over the Warriors.

Beal's dominant stretch of games continued Sunday. Over the past five games, he's averaged 42.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals. His effort in the win also made Beal only the 10th player in NBA history to have a game with at least 34 points, eight assists and five steals with one or fewer turnovers. The last player to achieve the feat was Chris Paul in 2014.