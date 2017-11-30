Wizards' Bradley Beal: Exits Wednesday's game with facial contusion
Beal suffered a right facial contusion during Wednesday's game against the 76ers and is questionable to return, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Beal took a shot to the face in the first quarter of Wednesday's contest, eventually making his way to the locker room. The fact that the Wizards haven't ruled out a return is encouraging in itself, though they may wait to evaluate him further at halftime before deciding whether or not to get him back in the game. Beal played just nine minutes before suffering the injury, posting seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal.
