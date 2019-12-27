Play

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Exits with leg soreness

Beal left Thursday's game against the Pistons due to lower-leg soreness, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Beal's injury appears to be minor, and coach Scott Brooks noted after the game that Beal didn't return due to the deficit. He should be ready to go for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, though his status will be worth keeping an eye on.

