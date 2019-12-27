Wizards' Bradley Beal: Exits with leg soreness
Beal left Thursday's game against the Pistons due to lower-leg soreness, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Beal's injury appears to be minor, and coach Scott Brooks noted after the game that Beal didn't return due to the deficit. He should be ready to go for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, though his status will be worth keeping an eye on.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads skeleton crew•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 30 points on 38 shots•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 36 to go with full line•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 37 against Raptors•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hits for 22 against Bulls•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Majestic performance Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.