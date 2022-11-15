Beal (conditioning) is expected to rejoin the action Wednesday versus the Thunder, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Beal was cleared of COVID-19 protocols late last week but was ruled out for the team's weekend clashes, likely for conditioning purposes. However, after a couple of days to get involved in practice ahead of Wednesday, the veteran guard is expected to rejoin the fray and will likely reassume his starting spot. His return will presumably send one of Corey Kispert or Deni Avdija to the bench.