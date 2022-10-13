Coach Wes Unseld said Thursday that he expects Beal to be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal was out for Monday's exhibition game against Charlotte due to a non-COVID illness, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session and should be able to suit up for the Wizards' final preseason game. The 29-year-old should be fully available for Washington's regular-season opener against the Pacers on Wednesday.