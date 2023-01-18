Beal (hamstring) is expected to return to the Wizards' starting lineup Wednesday against the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beal has missed five straight and eight of the Wizards' past nine games due to a hamstring injury and is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday. However, the superstar guard will be back in the mix against New York. Beal has struggled to stay on the floor this season (24 appearances through 44 contests), but when available, he's been a quality producer, posting 22.0 points and 5.2 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.