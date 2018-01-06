Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 34 points in win

Beal produced 34 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 102-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Beal extended what is now a torrid four-game stretch from the field, one that's seen him eclipse the 30-point mark twice and shoot 57.7 percent (45-for-78) over that span, including 51.5 percent (17-for-33) from three-point range. The 24-year-old's number of visits to the charity stripe were his most since Nov. 15 as well, and he continues to sport career highs in both rebounds (4.4) and assists (3.7) in addition to a high-water mark in scoring (23.7). By becoming more well-rounded in his overall fantasy production, Beal's pushed his already-strong fantasy stock up another notch.