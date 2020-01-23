Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 38 points

Beal had 38 points (16-24 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 134-129 overtime loss at Miami.

Beal has been playing at a very high level since returning from a five-game absence five games ago, as he is averaging 25.8 points per game on 51.6 percent from the field during that stretch. He has connected just 28.1 percent of his threes during that span, however, but he is producing points at an elite rate so those accuracy issues can be overlooked as long as he keeps scoring at this clip.