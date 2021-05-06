Beal notched 42 points (14-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Milwaukee.

Beal recorded one of his best scoring outputs of the season, though him reaching the 40-point mark hasn't been an oddity by any means this season since he's already done it seven times. He has scored at least 25 points in all but one of his last 14 games and remains an elite offensive player despite having to share backcourt touches with Russell Westbrook.