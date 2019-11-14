Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 44 points

Beal had 44 points (17-27 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 140-133 loss at Boston.

Beal is on a seven-game streak of scoring 20-plus points, although he has reached the 30-point mark four times and the 40-point plateau twice over that span. One of the top scoring threats in the league right now, Beal is trading volume per efficiency this season -- his 43.4 percent from the field would be his lowest mark in the last five seasons, while his 32.1 percent mark from three-point range would be a career-low for him.