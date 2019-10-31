Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 46 points
Beal scored 46 points (14-20 FG, 7-12 3PT, 11-12 FT) to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals during Washington's 159-158 loss against Houston on Wednesday.
Beal engaged in quite a duel against James Harden and while he couldn't lead his team to a win, he was surprisingly efficient -- made 70 percent of his field goal and more than 50 percent of his long-range shots -- on route towards his season-high mark of points. He is not going 40-plus points on a nightly basis, but Beal will attempt to continue his strong start to the year -- he averages 26.7 points per game so far -- on Saturday against Minnesota.
