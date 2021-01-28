Beal went off for 47 points (17-37 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, six assists and four steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Pelicans.

Beal continues to score at a nearly historical rate and has now scored 30 or more points in six straight games -- he has achieved that feat nine times already and doesn't figure to slow down any time soon. While the expected return of Russell Westbrook (rest) should result in fewer touches for him Friday against the Hawks, there's no question Beal should continue as the team's go-to player on offense. He is averaging a league-best 35.3 points per game this season.