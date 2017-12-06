Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 51 points Tuesday

Beal posted 51 points (21-37 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 106-92 win over the Trail Blazers.

Beal was a scoring machine Tuesday night, and his 37 field-goal attempts bested his previous season-high total by 11. He was also the only player in the starting lineup to achieve double-digit scoring. As long as John Wall (knee) is out, Beal is a chalk play in all formats.