Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 51 points Tuesday
Beal posted 51 points (21-37 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 106-92 win over the Trail Blazers.
Beal was a scoring machine Tuesday night, and his 37 field-goal attempts bested his previous season-high total by 11. He was also the only player in the starting lineup to achieve double-digit scoring. As long as John Wall (knee) is out, Beal is a chalk play in all formats.
