Beal scored 60 points (20-35 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 13-15 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 141-136 loss against the 76ers.

Beal surpassed his previous career-high mark of 55 points set last year against the Bucks, and he was practically unstoppable although his efforts didn't result in a win for Washington. Beal has been one of the most productive guards in The Association through the first few weeks of the season, as he's making his presence felt through either quantity or efficiency when it comes to scoring the rock. He has registered at least 27 points in each of his first eight games of the campaign.