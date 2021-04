Beal registered 33 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

Beal continues to showcase his scoring ability on a nightly basis and has registered at least 29 points in eight straight games while putting up at least 33 points four times during that stretch. He's averaging 30.3 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field in 10 appearances this month.