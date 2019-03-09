Wizards' Bradley Beal: Falls back to Earth
Beal finished Friday's game against Charlotte with 15 points (4-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, five steals and a block over 41 minutes.
Beal simply couldn't find his shooting touch, as he shot just 19.0 percent from the field in a 112-111 loss on the road. He did everything in his power to keep his team in the game, however, racking up seven helpers and five steals. Beal turned in his lowest scoring total since Feb. 17, but he'll have a good chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
