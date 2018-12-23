Wizards' Bradley Beal: First career triple-double
Beal recorded 40 points (17-33 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, 11 rebounds, and one block in 54 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime win against the Suns.
Beal tallied his first career triple double while grabbing at least 10 boards for the third time in the last four games, this after having no double-digit rebounding efforts through his first 29 appearances this season. Beal also finished with a season high in scoring and a career high in assists, though he did match his career worst turnover total (eight) as well.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Keeps rolling Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Records 25 points, 12 boards in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Posts 31 points, nine dimes in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 30 points in loss Monday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Carries offense in loss•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...