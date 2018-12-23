Wizards' Bradley Beal: First career triple-double

Beal recorded 40 points (17-33 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, 11 rebounds, and one block in 54 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime win against the Suns.

Beal tallied his first career triple double while grabbing at least 10 boards for the third time in the last four games, this after having no double-digit rebounding efforts through his first 29 appearances this season. Beal also finished with a season high in scoring and a career high in assists, though he did match his career worst turnover total (eight) as well.