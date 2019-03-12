Wizards' Bradley Beal: Game-high 27 points in win

Beal totaled 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 38 minutes in the Wizards' win over the Kings on Monday.

Beal was firing on all cylinders in Monday's win, finishing just an assist and rebound shy of a triple-double. The seventh-year man out of Florida has taken on a much larger role this season with John Wall (heel) out, and Beal is averaging career highs in points (25.8), assists (5.5), rebounds (5.2) and steals (1.5).