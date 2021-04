Beal (hip) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports.

The Wizards called Beal a game-time decision for each of the past few games, but Monday's loss to Toronto marked his fifth straight absence due to a bruised right hip. He'll once again warm up in hopes of taking the floor, but a final call may not come until closer to the 7:00 PM ET tip.