Beal (foot) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old is considered questionable for Saturday with a sore right foot, and he'll need to go through a pregame workout before potentially being cleared to play. Raul Neto, Garrison Mathews and Jerome Robinson would see more minutes should Beal be unavailable.

