Beal (foot) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
The 27-year-old is considered questionable for Saturday with a sore right foot, and he'll need to go through a pregame workout before potentially being cleared to play. Raul Neto, Garrison Mathews and Jerome Robinson would see more minutes should Beal be unavailable.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable vs. Pistons•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Held to 17 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Another 40-point performance•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 29, but struggles from deep•