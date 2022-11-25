Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Beal (quadriceps) was limited in shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Heat, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Beal missed Wednesday's game against Miami due to a right quadriceps contusion. If Beal can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's contest versus the Celtics.
