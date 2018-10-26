Wizards' Bradley Beal: Game-time decision Friday

Beal (chest) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game at Sacramento, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Beal suffered a bruised sternum in Wednesday's game against the Warriors but was able to play through his injury for most of the contest. If for some reason Beal can't play Friday, it's likely that teammates Austin Rivers and Troy Brown could see more minutes.

