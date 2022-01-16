The Wizards list Beal (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Though Beal hasn't yet cleared the protocols, the Wizards' decision to bump him up from "out" to "questionable" on the official injury report suggests he'll have a chance to do so prior to the game's 2 p.m. tipoff. Beal has missed the Wizards' last three games while in the protocols, so even if he's cleared to play, there's a chance head coach Wes Unseld Jr. could look to restrict his minutes to some extent while he works to regain conditioning.